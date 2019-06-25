Robert (Bob) William Edwards, 77, of Glen Burnie passed away on June 21, 2019 surrounded by his family after a long illness. He was born July 22, 1941 in Lubbock, Texas. After high school he joined the US Navy, serving as an ETR2 aboard the destroyer USS Mansfield. He graduated from Texas Tech University, earning a degree in Electrical Engineering. After college in 1969, he began working for Westinghouse – later Northrop Grumman. During his career, he travelled the world, including the middle east, Africa, Europe, and all fifty of the United States. In his retirement he became a member of the American Contract Bridge League, becoming both a silver life master and director. He directed games at clubs in Severna Park and Annapolis regularly. He is survived by his wife Elizabeth, sister Jola Edwards of Austin, TX, son Lewis Edwards, wife Paige, grandson William of Dallas, TX, daughter Marnell McCarthy, husband Donald, grandson Robert, and granddaughter Erin of Reading, PA.



Family will receive friends to celebrate his life at SINGLETON'S FUNERAL HOME, 1 2nd Avenue SW, Glen Burnie, MD on Wednesday, June 26, from 3-5 PM. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to: Hospice of the Chesapeake, https://www.hospicechesapeake.org/, 90 Ritchie Highway, Pasadena, MD 21122, (443) 837-3385. Published in Baltimore Sun on June 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary