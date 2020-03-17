|
Robert "Bob" W. Grose passed peacefully on Monday, March 9, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois at the age of 78. Bob was born in Baltimore, MD on June 20, 1941, son of the late Dr. William E. Grose and Sara Ruth (Cox) Grose. Bob graduated from Gilman School, class of 1959. He graduated from Yale University in 1963 where he was an All-American lacrosse player. Following Yale, he graduated from the University of Chicago Business School and the London School of Economics. After returning to the U.S., he and his young family lived in Baton Rouge, LA and then Tarrytown, NY for several years before moving back to the Baltimore area to live and work.
Bob is survived by his wife of twenty-five years, Vicky (Pippin) Grose, three children: Peter Grose (Marisa Perez-Grose), David Grose (Travis Brady), Holly Grose (David Buckhoff); two stepchildren: Hillary (Owen) DeGroff (Justin DeGroff) and Grayson Owen. His beloved grandchildren are Sofia Grose and Marisol Grose, Grier Grose, Oliver Buckhoff, Calder DeGroff and Grey DeGroff. Also survived by his sisters Susan Grose Rioff, Barbara Grose Carnevale, his brother George Grose (Amy Macht), many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews and his former wife, Patricia (Macmanus) Grose.
A memorial service will be scheduled at a date to be determined later.
Memorial contributions can be made to the .
