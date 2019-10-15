Home

Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
1050 York Road
Towson, MD 21204
(410) 823-1700
Calling hours
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Calling hours
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
On October 12, 2019; Dr. Robert W. Johnson, Jr.; beloved husband of the late Elizabeth J. Johnson (nee Matijek); loving father of Kimberly F. Johnson and Thoren "Thor" H. Johnson and son-in-law William "Rusty" Gardner; also survived by dear family member Billie Gardner and longtime friend Brad Smith as well as nephews, a great-nephew, numerous great-nieces, and many good friends.

Friends may call at the family owned Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc., 1050 York Rd. (beltway exit 26) on Wednesday, October 16, from 2-4 and 6-8 pm. Interment private.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 15, 2019
