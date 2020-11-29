Robert (Bob) W. Kunkel, Sr, age 91, of Parkville, MD passed away in Franklin Square Medical Center on Monday November 23, 2020. Bob is survived by his beloved wife of 70 years, Henrietta Kunkel; his loving sons, Ronald A. and wife Debra of Glen Rock, PA, Randy S. and wife Virginia of Southport, NC; Robert W., Jr and wife Marianne of Bel Air, MD; and his treasured grandchildren, Scott A. Kunkel, Erica C., and husband Justin Dowell, Kristin L. and husband William Doherty, Lauren C. Kunkel, and Kurt R. Kunkel; and several dear nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his daughter, Kathy Ann, and grandchild Kevin Alan, sister Dorothy M. Snyder, brothers John F. and Benjamin F. Kunkel.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store