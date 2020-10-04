1/
Robert W. Mullenax
On September 27, 2020, Robert W. Mullenax, 95, beloved husband of the late Annalee Mullenax, loving father to Roger Mullenax, Randy Mullenax, Alan Mullenax, Aaron Mullenax, brother to the late Lorna Canan and Willis Mullenax, grandfather to Andrew and Meghan Mullenax. Family and friends may visit on Monday, October 5 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in Stallings Funeral Home, 3111 Mountain Rd., Pasadena, MD 21122 where a Disabled American Veteran's service will start at 12:15 pm with a funeral service starting at 12:30 p.m. Interment is private. For online condolences, please visit: stallingsfh.com

Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
5
Visitation
10:30 - 12:30 PM
Stallings Funeral Home
OCT
5
Funeral service
12:30 PM
Stallings Funeral Home
