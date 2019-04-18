Home

Robert W. Nelson Notice
On April 16, 2019, Robert Wilson Nelson, beloved husband of the late Claire M. Nelson; loving father of Elizabeth M. Nelson, Joseph A. Nelson and Katherine M. Nelson; brother of the late Kile Nelson and his wife Sue. He is also survived by many other family and friends, especially his beloved "rat pack". Friends may call at the family owned Leonard J. Ruck, Inc. Funeral Home, 5305 Harford Road (at Echodale) Friday 2-4 and 6-8 PM. Interment private. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to MedStar Union Memorial Hospital, Attention: Philanthropy Office to support the Cardiology Program 201 East University Parkway, Baltimore, MD 21218
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 18, 2019
