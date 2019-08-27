Home

POWERED BY

Services
Singleton Funeral Home
1 2nd Avenue SW
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
410-766-7070
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Singleton Funeral Home
1 2nd Avenue SW
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Singleton Funeral Home
1 2nd Avenue SW
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
View Map
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
St. John Lutheran Church
300 West Maple Road
Linthicum, MD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Plaine
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert W. Plaine

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert W. Plaine Notice
On August 25, 2019, Robert W. Plaine, 87 of Glen Burnie passed away peacefully in his sleep after a long and courageous battle with Parkinson's and other health related issues. He is survived by his devoted wife of 61 years, Lynn (Evelyn) nee Mason; loving children, Julie Strain and husband Chris, and Robert Plaine and wife Rhonda; five dear grandchildren, Amber, Abby, Tori, Fayth and Nik; and many dear and faithful friends.

The family will receive visitors at the family owned Singleton Funeral & Cremation Services, P.A., 1 2nd Ave SW (at Crain Hwy) Glen Burnie on Wednesday, August 28th from 3-5 & 7-9 PM. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Thursday, August 29th, 10 am, at St. John Lutheran Church, 300 West Maple Road, Linthicum, MD 21090. Interment private. For more information, please visit www.singletonfuneralhome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now