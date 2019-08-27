|
On August 25, 2019, Robert W. Plaine, 87 of Glen Burnie passed away peacefully in his sleep after a long and courageous battle with Parkinson's and other health related issues. He is survived by his devoted wife of 61 years, Lynn (Evelyn) nee Mason; loving children, Julie Strain and husband Chris, and Robert Plaine and wife Rhonda; five dear grandchildren, Amber, Abby, Tori, Fayth and Nik; and many dear and faithful friends.
The family will receive visitors at the family owned Singleton Funeral & Cremation Services, P.A., 1 2nd Ave SW (at Crain Hwy) Glen Burnie on Wednesday, August 28th from 3-5 & 7-9 PM. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Thursday, August 29th, 10 am, at St. John Lutheran Church, 300 West Maple Road, Linthicum, MD 21090. Interment private. For more information, please visit www.singletonfuneralhome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 27, 2019