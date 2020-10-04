Robert W. Thompson, Jr. passed away on October 2, 2020; Loving husband of Jean Thompson for 65yrs.; Beloved father of Robert Thompson, III and his wife Marilyn, Pam Gartrell and her husband Ron, Karyn O'Neil, Kyle Thompson, and Matthew Thompson and his wife Martina; Brother of Patricia Rudolph and her husband Ralph, John Thompson and his wife Peggy and the late Thomas and Richard Thompson; Cherished grandfather of 11 grandchildren and 6 Great grandchildren.



The family will receive friends at St. Joseph Church, 101 Church Lane, Cockeysville, MD 21030 on Monday, October 5, 2020 from 10 to 11AM with a Mass to celebrate Robert's life at 11am. Interment the adjoining cemetery. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be directed in Mr. Thompson's memory. Please see the funeral home's web site for the donations and a guest book:



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store