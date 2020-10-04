1/
Robert W. THOMPSON Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert W. Thompson, Jr. passed away on October 2, 2020; Loving husband of Jean Thompson for 65yrs.; Beloved father of Robert Thompson, III and his wife Marilyn, Pam Gartrell and her husband Ron, Karyn O'Neil, Kyle Thompson, and Matthew Thompson and his wife Martina; Brother of Patricia Rudolph and her husband Ralph, John Thompson and his wife Peggy and the late Thomas and Richard Thompson; Cherished grandfather of 11 grandchildren and 6 Great grandchildren.

The family will receive friends at St. Joseph Church, 101 Church Lane, Cockeysville, MD 21030 on Monday, October 5, 2020 from 10 to 11AM with a Mass to celebrate Robert's life at 11am. Interment the adjoining cemetery. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be directed in Mr. Thompson's memory. Please see the funeral home's web site for the donations and a guest book:

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
5
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
St. Joseph Church
Send Flowers
OCT
5
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Church
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Baltimore Sun

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved