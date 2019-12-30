Home

Gary L. Kaufman Funeral Home at Meadowridge Memorial Park
7250 Washington Blvd
Elkridge, MD 21075
(410) 796-8024
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Gary L. Kaufman Funeral Home at Meadowridge Memorial Park
7250 Washington Blvd
Elkridge, MD 21075
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Gary L. Kaufman Funeral Home at Meadowridge Memorial Park
7250 Washington Blvd
Elkridge, MD 21075
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
10:30 AM
Gary L. Kaufman Funeral Home at Meadowridge Memorial Park
7250 Washington Blvd
Elkridge, MD 21075
Robert Warren "Bob" Sheesley

Robert Warren "Bob" Sheesley Notice
On Thursday, December 26, 2019, Robert " Bob" Warren Sheesley of Woodstock, MD, formerly of Ellicott City, MD. Beloved husband of Gail A. Wowk. Brother of Grant Sheesley and his wife June. He is also survived by his niece Cindy Breidenbaugh.

Family and friends are invited to gather at the Gary L. Kaufman Funeral Home at Meadowridge Memorial Park, Inc., 7250 Washington Boulevard, Elkridge, MD 21075, (exit 6 south off Rt. 100) on Friday, January 3, 2020 from 2 to 4 pm and 6 to 8 pm where a Celebration of Life Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 10:30 am. Interment to follow at Meadowridge Memorial Park, Elkridge, MD. If desired, memorial contributions may be made in his name to the National Wildlife Federation or Maryland Public Television.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 30, 2019
