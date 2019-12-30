|
|
On Thursday, December 26, 2019, Robert " Bob" Warren Sheesley of Woodstock, MD, formerly of Ellicott City, MD. Beloved husband of Gail A. Wowk. Brother of Grant Sheesley and his wife June. He is also survived by his niece Cindy Breidenbaugh.
Family and friends are invited to gather at the Gary L. Kaufman Funeral Home at Meadowridge Memorial Park, Inc., 7250 Washington Boulevard, Elkridge, MD 21075, (exit 6 south off Rt. 100) on Friday, January 3, 2020 from 2 to 4 pm and 6 to 8 pm where a Celebration of Life Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 10:30 am. Interment to follow at Meadowridge Memorial Park, Elkridge, MD. If desired, memorial contributions may be made in his name to the National Wildlife Federation or Maryland Public Television.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 30, 2019