|
|
On June 21, 2019 Robert Wayne beloved husband of Barbara J. Bayne, devoted father of Toni B. Schiller and Jeni M. Smart, dear brother of Victoria Bayne-Schmidt. Also survived by 4 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.
Relatives and friends are invited to call at the family owned and operated MCCULLY-POLYNIAK FUNERAL HOME, P.A. 3204 Mountain Road PASADENA on Thursday 3 to 5 and 7 to 9 PM. Graveside services will be held on Friday at 10:45 AM. at Crownsville Veterans Cemetery 1122 Sunrise Beach Road Crownsville, Maryland. Online condolences may be sent to www.mccullyfuneral.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on June 23, 2019