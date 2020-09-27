1/
Robert William Cofiell
Robert William Cofiell, 88, passed from this life to life eternal on September 23 in Cockeysville, three houses from the house where he was born, July 14, 1932. He was the son of Robert A. and Martha Edith Harry Cofiell; beloved husband of Hattie Elizabeth Barwick Cofiell, father of Robin E. Bush (husband Gary), and Rev. Terri Cofiell; grandfather of Leah and Jacob Bush. He was preceded in death by his sisters, Virginia, Edith, and Roberta, and son-in-law, Richard Howington.

The family will receive friends in the LEMMON FUNERAL HOME OF DULANEY VALLEY INC., 10 W. Padonia Road (at York Road) Timonium, MD 21093 on Tuesday, September 29, 10-11am with a Celebration of Bob's life beginning at 11am. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, gifts in Bob's memory may be made to Epworth United Methodist, 600 Warren Road, Cockeysville, MD 21030 or visit www.epworthalive.com. A guest book is available at

Published in Baltimore Sun on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
29
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Lemmon Funeral Home of Dulaney Valley, Inc.
SEP
29
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Lemmon Funeral Home of Dulaney Valley, Inc.
September 24, 2020
Dear, Hattie, Robin and Terri, I am so very sad to hear the loss of your beloved husband and father. Although I am no longer a part of your family, I want you all to know my heart hurts for you all. He was a very precious man! He welcomed me into the family and even though life made changes, this family still always accepted me as family. I will truly miss this awsome man! All my love to you all. My Deepest Sympathy. Ginny Roberts
Ginny Roberts
Family
