Robert William Cofiell, 88, passed from this life to life eternal on September 23 in Cockeysville, three houses from the house where he was born, July 14, 1932. He was the son of Robert A. and Martha Edith Harry Cofiell; beloved husband of Hattie Elizabeth Barwick Cofiell, father of Robin E. Bush (husband Gary), and Rev. Terri Cofiell; grandfather of Leah and Jacob Bush. He was preceded in death by his sisters, Virginia, Edith, and Roberta, and son-in-law, Richard Howington.
The family will receive friends in the LEMMON FUNERAL HOME OF DULANEY VALLEY INC., 10 W. Padonia Road (at York Road) Timonium, MD 21093 on Tuesday, September 29, 10-11am with a Celebration of Bob's life beginning at 11am. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, gifts in Bob's memory may be made to Epworth United Methodist, 600 Warren Road, Cockeysville, MD 21030 or visit www.epworthalive.com
. A guest book is available at