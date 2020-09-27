Dear, Hattie, Robin and Terri, I am so very sad to hear the loss of your beloved husband and father. Although I am no longer a part of your family, I want you all to know my heart hurts for you all. He was a very precious man! He welcomed me into the family and even though life made changes, this family still always accepted me as family. I will truly miss this awsome man! All my love to you all. My Deepest Sympathy. Ginny Roberts

