On February 8, 2019, Robert William Yoos; beloved father of Samantha Yoos; devoted son of Patricia and the late Robert Yoos; loving brother of Karen Zarubaiko (John) and James Yoos (Carol); dear uncle of Kevin and Jarrett Zarubaiko.Friends may call at the family owned Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc., 1050 York Rd. (beltway exit 26), on Saturday, from 2 to 5 PM. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to at . www.RuckFuneralHomes.com
Published in Baltimore Sun from Feb. 11 to Feb. 13, 2019