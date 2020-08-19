1/1
Robert Winkler
Robert Norris Winkler passed away peacefully on August 12, 2020 from natural causes at age 74. The son of William Sebastian Winkler and Ellen Patricia (Prenger) Winkler, he was a lifetime resident of Baltimore, MD.

He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Kathleen Ann Winkler, son Richard Sebastian Winkler, daughter Harley March Winkler, daughter-in-law Sarah McNay Winkler and grandchildren, Ryan Sebastian Winkler and Maxine Lillian Winkler.

Robert is also survived by five younger brothers: William Ronald, Mark Thomas, Patrick Harry, Michael Francis and Matthew James Winkler, who regarded him as the cement of the family. Robert was one of 36 first cousins and an irreplaceable friend to others, including fellow members of Towson Elks Lodge #469.

As a private attorney and asst. public defender, Robert spent his life assuring that others received representation according to their constitutional rights, preparing estates for the elderly, and supporting all of his relatives, friends and any in need whenever necessary. He was passionate about family, world travel, golf, philately, and reading. As a talented raconteur, he shared all of these interests with anyone willing to listen, many times more than once.

Non nobis solum nati sumus. --Cicero

Virtual services will be held 8/25/20 at 10:30am. For more information and a link to the service, please email robertwinklermemorial@gmail.com.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 19, 2020.
