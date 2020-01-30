|
Robert James Winterbottom, III was born November 28, 1935 and passed away January 24, 2020. Bob was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He is survived by his loving wife Susan; his children Ellie Stock (Pete), Suzie Boltz, Mary Hanyok (Matt), Jamie Winterbottom, Robbie Winterbottom (Anita); his grandchildren Nick Boltz (Gracia), Katharine Stock (Julia), Will Stock (Breanna), Max Boltz (Sarah), Katie Boltz, Jack Hanyok, and Tim Hanyok; and his great-granddaughter Scarlett Olivia Stock. Bob lived and raised his family in West Laurel for more than 50 years. He was devoted to his family, his faith, and to protecting animals, both domestic and wild. He was an avid hobbyist and had a passion for cars and racing, all of which he shared with his family. A service will be held Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 11:00 am at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 7200 Contee Road, Laurel, MD 20707. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to:
SPCA/Humane Society of Prince Georges County - http://www.pgspca.org/
World Wildlife Fund - https://www.worldwildlife.org/
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 30, 2020