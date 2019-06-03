|
Robert L. "Bob" Wright, 82, of Stewartstown passed away May 30, 2019 at MedStar Franklin Square Medical Center. He was the loving husband of Carol D. (Scott) Wright with whom recently celebrated 44 years together.There will be a memorial service celebrating Bob's life on Friday June 7, 2019 at Hartenstein Funeral & Cremation Care, Inc. 19 S. Main St., Stewartstown, PA 17363 at 2 PM with Pastor Len Hornick officiating the service. www.HartensteinCares.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on June 3, 2019