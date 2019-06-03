Home

Hartenstein Funeral & Cremation Care, Inc.
19 South Main Street
Stewartstown, PA 17363
(717) 993-2307
Memorial service
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
2:00 PM
Hartenstein Funeral & Cremation Care, Inc.
19 South Main Street
Stewartstown, PA 17363
Robert L. "Bob" Wright, 82, of Stewartstown passed away May 30, 2019 at MedStar Franklin Square Medical Center. He was the loving husband of Carol D. (Scott) Wright with whom recently celebrated 44 years together.There will be a memorial service celebrating Bob's life on Friday June 7, 2019 at Hartenstein Funeral & Cremation Care, Inc. 19 S. Main St., Stewartstown, PA 17363 at 2 PM with Pastor Len Hornick officiating the service. www.HartensteinCares.com

Published in Baltimore Sun on June 3, 2019
