On May 18, 2019 Robert Yacovissi, Beloved husband of 48 Years to Virginia Yacovissi; loving son of Ruth Yacovissi and the Late Samuel Yacovissi; dear brother of William Yacovissi and his wife Margaret. Robert is survived by several other loving family and friends.Relatives and friends are invited gather at the Burgee-Henss-Seitz Funeral Home Inc. 3631 Falls Road , Baltimore, Md., 21211 on Saturday , June 1,2019, for a Memorial gathering from 1:00pm - 3:00pm, with Catholic Prayers held immediately at 3:00pm. Inurnment Arlington National Cemetery at a later Date.
Published in Baltimore Sun from May 28 to May 29, 2019