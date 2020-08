Roberta B. Robinson, age 85 of Baltimore, Maryland, transitioned August 7,2020. She was born in Baltimore in May of 1935. Visitation will be held Wednesday, August 26,2020 from 4:00 to 7:00 PM. On Thursday, August 27, 2020 Ms. Robinson will lie in state from 10:00 to 10:30 AM, followed by services at 10:30 AM. All Services to be held at Vaughn C. Greene Funeral Services, 8728 Liberty Road, Randallstown, MD, 21133. Inquiries to 410-655-0015



