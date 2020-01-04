|
Roberta Dryden Bowen, 79, of Romney, passed away Monday, December 30, 2019 at Hospice of the Panhandle Inpatient Facility.
Born March 24, 1940 in Baltimore, MD, she was the daughter of the late Joseph Meyers, Sr. and Roberta Mary (Dryden) Meyers.
She is survived by three sons, Patrick Bowen, Jeffrey Bowen and Shawn Bowen; four grandchildren; two great grandchildren; and one sister, Ada Meyers Schultz.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Paul Meyers and Joseph G. Meyers Jr.
A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. Arrangements by Brown Funeral home. Online condolences may be offered at www.BrownFuneralHomesWV.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 4, 2020