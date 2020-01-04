Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Roberta Bowen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roberta Bowen


1940 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Roberta Bowen Notice
Roberta Dryden Bowen, 79, of Romney, passed away Monday, December 30, 2019 at Hospice of the Panhandle Inpatient Facility.

Born March 24, 1940 in Baltimore, MD, she was the daughter of the late Joseph Meyers, Sr. and Roberta Mary (Dryden) Meyers.

She is survived by three sons, Patrick Bowen, Jeffrey Bowen and Shawn Bowen; four grandchildren; two great grandchildren; and one sister, Ada Meyers Schultz.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Paul Meyers and Joseph G. Meyers Jr.

A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. Arrangements by Brown Funeral home. Online condolences may be offered at www.BrownFuneralHomesWV.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Roberta's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -