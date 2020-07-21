1/1
Roberta Ruth Neuman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Roberta's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Roberta Ruth Neuman, 66, passed away on Monday, July 20th, 2020. She is survived by her siblings, Ian (Heather) Neuman, Ricka Neuman (Ted Niederman) and Jonathan (Carmela) Neuman; niece, Julia Niederman; nephew, Erik (Shana) Niederman and their children, Maximilan, Gavin and Ilse. She was predeceased by her parents, Nelson and Phyllis Neuman. She lived life to the fullest in exactly the way she wanted. She had no regrets.

Funeral services are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Beth Tfiloh Nelson and Phyllis Neuman Kiddush Fund, c/o Beth Tfiloh Congregation, 3300 Old Court Road, Baltimore, MD 21208.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Jul. 21 to Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sol Levinson & Bros
8900 Reisterstown Road
Pikesville, MD 21208
410-653-8900
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Baltimore Sun

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
July 21, 2020
We were so very sorry to hear about Roberta. Sending our deepest sympathy for the loss of your dear beloved sister. We always admired the lovely spirited person she was. Sending love and strength to you and your families. Cousins Sharon and Elliott
Sharon and Elliott Berg
Family
July 21, 2020
I was saddened to learn of Roberta's passing. Our mothers were lifetime friends and I have fond memories of your family. My sister Kira got to spend time with the Newman girls. My most sincere condolences to all her loved ones. May sweet memories be a comfort, may her soul be blessed, and may she rest in peace.
Linda Braiterman Silverman
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved