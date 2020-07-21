Roberta Ruth Neuman, 66, passed away on Monday, July 20th, 2020. She is survived by her siblings, Ian (Heather) Neuman, Ricka Neuman (Ted Niederman) and Jonathan (Carmela) Neuman; niece, Julia Niederman; nephew, Erik (Shana) Niederman and their children, Maximilan, Gavin and Ilse. She was predeceased by her parents, Nelson and Phyllis Neuman. She lived life to the fullest in exactly the way she wanted. She had no regrets.



Funeral services are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Beth Tfiloh Nelson and Phyllis Neuman Kiddush Fund, c/o Beth Tfiloh Congregation, 3300 Old Court Road, Baltimore, MD 21208.



