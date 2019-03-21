Roberto (Bob) Luis Alvarado, 63, formerly of Laurel, passed away on Saturday, March 16, 2019.Born June 15, 1955, in Aguadilla, Puerto Rico, he was the son of Roman and Carmen Alvarado. Roberto was a 1973 graduate of Potomac High School (MD). He served in the US Air Force as a ground mechanic from 1975 to 1979. He was then employed as a postal carrier in Washington, DC, until his retirement in 2010. He enjoyed military history, classic movies, and die-cast collecting. He spent his final years at Howard County Assisted Living in Clarksville, MD. The family is very grateful to their wonderful staff. Surviving are his mother, Carmen Alvarado of Valrico, FL; two sons, Matthew (Pathumwadee) Alvarado of Thailand and Timothy Alvarado of Germantown; four sisters, Norma (Gregory) Wilmot of Laurel, Carmen (James) Stinson of Laurel, Yolanda (Thomas) Shultz of Waldorf, and Lydia Alvarado of Jessup; and one brother, Javier (Nancy) Alvarado of Valrico, FL: and a grandson, Fenix Alvarado of Thailand. He was preceded in death by his father, who passed in December 2015. There will be a memorial service at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Lewy Body Dementia Association. Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary