|
|
Roberto H. Bonfante, age 82, of Abingdon, Maryland passed away on December 21, 2019 at Upper Chesapeake Medical Center in Bel Air, Maryland. Born in Panama City, Panama, he was the son of Roberto Bonfante Sr. and Ernestina Gonzalez. He was a civilian retiree with the U.S. Department of the Army where he served for 28 years as a chemical engineer. An avid outdoors man, he loved hiking, camping and running. He enjoyed listening to classical music and played the piano. He was also a tutor at Harford Community College in calculus and physics; he loved sharing his knowledge with others.
Roberto is survived by his wife, Sixta Bonfante; son, Robert F. Bonfante; daughter, Maricruz Bonfante Slade (James); grandchildren, Hazel and Rubén; 7 siblings; and numerous nieces, nephews and godchildren.
Visitation will be held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Funeral Home in Abingdon, Maryland on Friday, December 27, 2019 from 3-5 and 7-9 pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 10:30 am at St. Francis de Sales Stone Chapel, Abingdon, Maryland.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to PO Box 50, Memphis, TN, 38101.
Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 27, 2019