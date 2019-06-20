|
John W. , Roberts
On June 10, 2019; John W. Roberts, age 93; beloved husband of 46 years to Catherine E. Roberts; cherished grandfather and dear uncle to many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
Mr. Roberts was a WWII Marines Veteran, wounded at Iwo Jima from which he received the Purple Heart. He was also an Army Veteran from the Korean War.
Family and friends will honor and celebrate John's life at the Evans Life Celebration Home-8800 Harford Road-Parkville on Sunday, June 23 from 3-5 and 7-9 PM where a funeral service will be held 11 AM Monday, June 24. Interment Garrison Forest Veterans Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in John's name may be made to Glen Meadows Retirement Community Benevolence Fund-11630, Glen Arm Road- Glen Arm, Maryland 21057. Memory tributes may be sent to the family at www.evansfuneralchapel.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on June 20, 2019