Robin Randolph (Randy) Askins, 67 of Ione, California passed away on August 20, 2019.
He was born March 16, 1952 to the late Robin and Dorothy (Sams) Askins.
Randy grew up in Laurel, Maryland and attended Laurel High School, class of 1970. He graduated from the University of Maryland with a BS degree in Transportation Management. Randy moved to Reston, Virginia and later to Ione, California outside of Sacramento. He worked at Reliance Trailers in Stockton, California in sales. Randy was a real people person always telling stories and laughing. He enjoyed woodworking and firearm marksmanship competitions when living in California.
He is survived by his two brothers John Richard (Patrice) and Ralph Douglas Askins of Laurel, Maryland and by nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received on Friday September 27, 2019 from 2-6 PM at the Donaldson Funeral Home, 313 Talbott Ave. Laurel, MD 20707.
In lieu of Flowers, please donate to the .
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 26, 2019