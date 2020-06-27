Robin Elizabeth Williams
Robin Elizabeth Williams passed away at her home on June 22, 2020. She was 66 years old. She is survived by her husband, Keith Misemer, her siblings, Jenny and Bayard Williams and their families. She grew up in Baltimore and was the daughter of Jack and Janet Williams. A Celebration of Life service is being planned. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Planned Parenthood of Maryland, Defenders of Animal Rights in Baltimore County, or Common Ground on the Hill in Westminster, MD.

Published in Baltimore Sun from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.
