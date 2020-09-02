Robin Summers, age 58, of Fallston, Maryland passed away on August 22, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family after a long and courageous struggle with cancer. Born in Baltimore, Maryland, she was the daughter of James and Helen (Murray) Stalnaker. She grew up in Pikesville and attended the former Villa Julie College in paralegal studies. Robin worked as a paralegal for a private law practice.
Robin is survived by her husband Thomas C. Summers of Fallston; three daughters, Kristin C. Summers of Philadelphia, Heather P. Summers of Washington D.C., Lindsay M. Summers of Columbus, Ohio; future son-in-law Blair Woodring of Philadelphia; and brother, Todd Stalnaker of Tallahassee, Florida. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brother, James Scott Stalnaker.
Robin was not only the loving mother and wife of her three daughters and husband respectively, but also the best friend to each of them. She was a ray of sunshine every day of her life to all who knew her and always thought of family and others first before herself. She loved sports and over the course of her daughters' many years of playing rec, high school and college athletics, Robin likely attended a thousand games, if not more. When her daughters were playing lacrosse in college in New York and Florida, her husband and her attended nearly every home and away game. Beyond the athletic field, Robin and her family have visited nearly every state together, along with parts of Europe, the Caribbean, Canada and Mexico. Despite all of her travels, Robin's favorite place to be was at the beach whether it was in Ocean City, Florida, or California. She most recently cherished spending January and February with her husband at their family place on Vanderbilt Beach in Naples, Florida.
Robin cherished her lifelong high school friends with whom she traveled and enjoyed many dinners and family get togethers. She was also a true friend to her sister-in-law, Julie Summers Walker, and a second daughter to her mother-in-law, Doris Summers, both of Frederick, Maryland.
An inveterate sports competitor, Robin loved yard games. She collected countless games and even installed horseshoe pits on her own for the family to enjoy. Her home in Fallston was her pride and joy and she was constantly updating the home or gardening with her husband up until a week before her passing.
More than anything, Robin loved having her family at home as often as possible. She was constantly planning get togethers and vacations with them in mind. Even though her children lived in other cities and states, she spoke to them every single day without fail at 5 pm.
She was especially looking forward to her oldest daughter's wedding to take place in September after being postponed from May due to Covid-19. The planning was extensive, and the affair will be memorable. Taking place in Havre de Grace, Maryland, her presence will be greatly missed by everyone in attendance.
Robin was incredibly proud of her daughters and all their successes in their respective careers. Kristin working in human resources in the fashion industry with the multinational company URBN, Heather just obtaining her Masters in Architecture and working at an award-winning firm in DC, and Lindsay just obtaining her Masters in Public Health, currently working at the Ohio State University as a Data Manager in the Clinical Trials Unit and soon to be starting her Masters in Business also at OSU. In addition to her three daughters, Robin will be greatly missed by her loving dog Bella whom she referred to as her fourth daughter. Bella looks around the house for her every day.
Her husband and her had so many things they wanted to do as they approached their later years and had just gotten used to being "empty nesters." Robin was braver at the end than anyone could ever imagine. Truly a life well lived, but so short and taken away too soon. She is no longer in pain, but so terribly missed. Every day we see reminders of her and experience signs that she is looking over all of us. Our hearts are broken but blessed by having had her in our lives.
As per her wishes, there will be no service or burial, although plans for a life celebration are being considered for the future. Her ashes will be spread to her family and eventually to her favorite places in Ocean City, Florida, California and her home in Fallston that she dearly loved.
Contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society
, 405 Williams Court, Suite 120, Baltimore, MD, 21220.
Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com
.