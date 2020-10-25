Rocco J. DeFronzo of Columbia, Maryland passed away on October 20, 2020, at the age of 85. Born in Hartford, CT on November 4, 1934. He was predeceased by his wife Barbara; his parents Mary and Felix DeFronzo; his siblings Philip Defronzo and Grace Chase. He has one surviving brother, Frank DeFronzo.



Rocco served for three years in the United States Marine Corps, with the rank of corporal and received the National Defense Service Medal.



Upon moving to Columbia MD, Rocco started his own business, ACS Express, a private company that handled air cargo and luggage recovery.



All his life, Rocco was involved in the Catholic church and served as Deacon for many years. In 1994, he joined the Trinitarian Third Order at St. Lawrence Martyr and was instrumental in raising money for the Sucre Bolivia Church and spearheaded tutoring for underprivileged children. He served as President on the national level of the Trinitarians from 2016-2018. Rocco was well known for his "Beans and Bread" and the spaghetti and meatball meals.



He believed food was the essence of life and so he enjoyed breaking bread with his family and friends.



He is survived by his four children, by a previous marriage, Donna DeFronzo Landsman, Gregory DeFronzo, Janet Lacroix, and Christopher DeFronzo and his wife Elisabeth DeFronzo. Along with four grandchildren; Nicholas Lacroix, Julian DeFronzo, Jaime Landsman, and Ross Landsman. He is also survived by three great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.



A memorial mass will be held at St. Lawrence Martyr Church in Hanover, MD on October 30, 2020, at 10 AM. Afterward, there will be a private military ceremony at Crownsville Veterans Memorial Cemetery.



The family would like to extend their thanks and gratitude to his friends and neighbors that have befriended our father over the years.



