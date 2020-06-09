Roderick Daniels
U.S. Army Sergeant First Class Roderick Sean Daniels, Sr. passed into eternal rest on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at the age of 51.

A Military Tribute in his honor will be held on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at the Kingdom Worship Center, 6419 York Road, Baltimore, MD 21212 at 5:00 p.m. Visitation will begin at 4:00 p.m. Please visit Brooks Clinton Funeral Service, P.A. at https://www.brooksclintonfuneralservice.com/obituary/Roderick-DanielsSr for condolences.

Funeral services and interment will be held in Roderick's hometown of Baton Rouge, LA. Please visit Winnfield Funeral Home at https://www.winnfieldfuneralhome-batonrouge.com for service information and condolences.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Jun. 9, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Winnfield Funeral Home - Baton Rouge
7221 Plank Rd.
Baton Rouge, LA 70811
318-628-3561
