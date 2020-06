U.S. Army Sergeant First Class Roderick Sean Daniels, Sr. passed into eternal rest on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at the age of 51.A Military Tribute in his honor will be held on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at the Kingdom Worship Center, 6419 York Road, Baltimore, MD 21212 at 5:00 p.m. Visitation will begin at 4:00 p.m. Please visit Brooks Clinton Funeral Service, P.A. at https://www.brooksclintonfuneralservice.com/obituary/Roderick-DanielsSr for condolences.Funeral services and interment will be held in Roderick's hometown of Baton Rouge, LA. Please visit Winnfield Funeral Home at https://www.winnfieldfuneralhome-batonrouge.com for service information and condolences.