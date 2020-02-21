|
Rodger G. Thompson, age 78, of Churchville, Maryland passed away on February 17, 2020 at his home. Born in Havre de Grace, Maryland, he was the son of Dudley Greer and Edith Virginia (Morrison) Thompson and husband of 60 years to Lois A. (Briney) Thompson. He had owned and operated Thompson Concrete for 30 years, he then worked for Forest Hill Construction in the Forest Hill Industrial Park doing construction work. In his early years, he enjoyed fixing up hot rods, drag racing, and working on old cars.
In addition to his wife, Rodger is survived by his two sons, Michael W. and Robert G. Thompson of Churchville; grandson, Michael Thompson; sister, Carol Ann Pennington; and a nephew, Vernon Haynes.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sisters, Jeanne Haynes and Wanda Lea Wagg; and brother, Ralph Thompson.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: , 405 Williams Court, Suite 120, Baltimore, MD 21220.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 21, 2020