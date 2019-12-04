Home

Peaceful Alternatives Funeral and Cremation Center - Timonium
2325 York Road
Timonium, MD 21093
(410) 252-8720
Celebration of Life
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
1:00 PM
Church of the Holy Comforter
130 W. Seminary Avenue
Lutherville, MD
Rodney A. Gatzke Notice
On November 22, 2019, Rev. Rodney Arthur Gatzke, 84, of Towson, passed away of congestive heart failure. He was the beloved husband of Kathryn Gatzke, loving father of Michael Arthur Gatzke and his wife Christa Smith; Heidi Elise Buckler and her husband David; Melissa Kathryn Schehlein and her husband Jason Domasky; cherished grandfather of Thomas, Anja and Mia Gatzke, and Nicholas, Ryan, Peter, and Elise Buckler; dear brother of Arthur Paul Gatzke, Jr. and his wife Janis; he is also survived by many loving family members and friends.

A celebration of life service will be held on Monday, December 16 at 1:00 PM at Church of the Holy Comforter, 130 W. Seminary Avenue, Lutherville. In lieu of flowers, if desired, please remember Rod with memorial contributions to Assistance Center of Towson Churches (ACTC), 120 W. Pennsylvania Ave, Towson 21204, or UNICEF. Online condolences may be sent to the family through www.peacefulalternatives.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Dec. 4 to Dec. 8, 2019
