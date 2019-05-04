Home

On May 2, 2019 Rodney A. Trump passed away. He was the beloved husband of Eileen E. Trump; devoted father of Rod S. Trump; dear brother of Susan J. Trump. Rodney was the President of the United Auto Workers Local 239 for GM Broening Hgwy. plant. Relatives and friends are invited to visit at Schimunek Funeral Home Inc., 9705 Belair Rd. Nottingham, MD 21236 on Monday from 3-5 and 7-9 PM, where a Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday at 10:30 AM. Interment will follow at Gardens of Faith Memorial Gardens. Those who wish may make memorial contributions in Rodney and Eileen's honor to The Development Office at Stella Maris, 2300 Dulaney Valley Rd. Timonium, MD 21093.
Published in Baltimore Sun from May 4 to May 5, 2019
