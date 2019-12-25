Home

Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
1050 York Road
Towson, MD 21204
(410) 823-1700
Calling hours
Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
1050 York Road
Towson, MD 21204
Calling hours
Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
1050 York Road
Towson, MD 21204
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
1050 York Road
Towson, MD 21204
Rodney Freund
On December 21, 2019, Rodney Alan Freund, beloved husband of Linda Lou Freund; devoted father of Robert Alan Freund (Christine), Julie Ann Morgan, Jennifer Melinda Christie (Mark), Douglas Fairbanks Miller, Jr. (Leigh), and Autumn Lynn Hutson (Rick); loving grandfather of 14; dear brother of Helen Mildred James and the late Lynn Damien Freund and Milton C. Freund, Jr.

Friends may call at the family owned Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc., 1050 York Rd (beltway exit 26), on Thursday, December 26th, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 PM, where a Funeral Service will be held on Friday, December 27th, 10 AM. Interment Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 25, 2019
