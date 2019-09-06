|
Obituary lovingly prepared by his devoted wife- D. RODNEY PEAK, age 77, passed away peacefully in his home in Jarrettsville, MD on Monday, September 2, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Joyce (Ensor) Peak, and they celebrated their 49th wedding anniversary on August 8th. Rodney was a devoted father to:Donna Pistoria of Fawn Grove, PA; Jacquelyn and her husband, Don Fike of Sycamore, PA and Charles Crowl of Fawn Grove, PA; He is also survived by his cherished grandchildren: Luke, Elizabeth, Sam, Donnie, Maggie, Jennifer, Anabel and Charles, Jr. Precious great grandchildren: Braiden, Noah, Rory, Mona, Camila and Kylee. His sisters: Joy Smith of Bel Air and Susan Suppa of Havre de Grace, MD. He was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Emily Bosley.
Rodney was a skilled automotive machinist for 56 years having earned the reputation of being the best machinist by many in the area and beyond. He was the former owner of Churchville Automotive Machine and a former employee of Kunkel Service Company of Bel Air, MD. In addition, Rodney was the owner/operator of Rodney's Automotive Machine Shop in Jarrettsville until retiring due to health issues. Rodney had restored many antique cars and Case tractors as well as attending events reflecting this interest and talent. His congenial and unique personality will be remembered among friends and acquaintances.
Rodney was a member of Jarrettsville United Methodist Church, had served 25 years with the Jarrettsville V.F.C. where he was a dedicated chief engineer and was a member of the Stephenson Lodge #135 A.F. & A. M. of Darlington, MD.
Visitations will be held on Thursday, September 5, 2019 from 2 to 4 and from 6 to 8 p.m. at Jarrettsville Volunteer Fire Hall, 3825 Federal Hill Road, Jarrettsville, MD. Masonic Services will be held at 7:45 p.m. by his lodge members. Funeral services will be held in the fire hall on Friday at 10 a.m. with his minister, Pastor Linda Yarrow officiating. Interment will take place in Bel Air Memorial Gardens, Bel Air, MD. Following the interment, a time of refreshments and reflection will be held in the social hall of Jarrettsville UMC, 1733 W. Jarrettsville Road, Jarrettsville, MD. His family would appreciate memorial contributions to Jarrettsville UMC Memorial Fund, P.O. B ox 95, Jarrettsville, MD 21084. Arrangements are under the care of Harkins Funeral Home, Delta, PA. For directions or to send condolences, please visit www.harkinsfuneralhome.com or call 800-550-5915
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 6, 2019