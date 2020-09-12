1/1
Roger Bailey Goss
1938 - 2020
{ "" }
On August 29. 2020, Roger

Bailey Goss, born September 8, 1938 in Reading, PA, beloved husband of Kathleen Chiodi-Goss of Towson, MD, devoted father of his daughters with his since deceased wife,

Sherry Whittenberg of Dallas, Texas, Heather Dee Harris (Jody) of Towson, MD and Holly Lee Foti (Dean) of Syracuse, NY,

loving grandfather of, Daniel,

Sherry and Jordan Levine and

Riley, Lainey and Sophia Foti and caring brother of

Rochelle Creamer of Timonium MD.

A tribute to Roger's life and accomplishments will be available on www.macnabbfuneral.com where comments and photos may also be posted and shared by friends and family. A private celebration of life is planned for a future date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the SPCA, Maryland Food Bank or St, Jude's Children's Hospital

Published in Baltimore Sun on Sep. 12, 2020.
