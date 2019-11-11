Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
1050 York Road
Towson, MD 21204
(410) 823-1700
Calling hours
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
1050 York Road
Towson, MD 21204
View Map
Calling hours
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
1050 York Road
Towson, MD 21204
View Map
Memorial service
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
1050 York Road
Towson, MD 21204
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Roger Eldridge
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roger Eldridge

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Roger Eldridge Notice
On November 8, 2019, Roger Lee Eldridge, devoted father of Christina J. Leishman and Nor Eldridge and his wife Sherri; loving grandfather of Natalie May Eldridge, Jenna Nicole Eldridge, and Violet Lee Leishman; dear brother of Bruce Eldridge, Sherry Eldridge, Mark Eldridge, and Kim Coleman; also survived by his former wife and dear friend Josefina Baña-Eldridge, extended family and friends.

Roger founded and worked as the Director of Special Patient Dentistry at the University of Maryland Dental School for 30 years. He was on the President's Advisory Board for AIDS Patient Care Protocol in the 1980's. He received his law degree at 45 years of age and was an advocate for all patients with special needs.

Roger was a fierce DIYer; he loved to build rooms and furniture, as well as work on cars, anything mechanical. He was an avid reader, loved 70's and 80's classic rock music and enjoyed photography.

Friends may call at the family owned Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc., 1050 York Rd. (beltway exit 26), on Wednesday, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 PM, where a Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, 10 AM. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contribution may be made in his name to the at
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Roger's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -