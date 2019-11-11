|
|
On November 8, 2019, Roger Lee Eldridge, devoted father of Christina J. Leishman and Nor Eldridge and his wife Sherri; loving grandfather of Natalie May Eldridge, Jenna Nicole Eldridge, and Violet Lee Leishman; dear brother of Bruce Eldridge, Sherry Eldridge, Mark Eldridge, and Kim Coleman; also survived by his former wife and dear friend Josefina Baña-Eldridge, extended family and friends.
Roger founded and worked as the Director of Special Patient Dentistry at the University of Maryland Dental School for 30 years. He was on the President's Advisory Board for AIDS Patient Care Protocol in the 1980's. He received his law degree at 45 years of age and was an advocate for all patients with special needs.
Roger was a fierce DIYer; he loved to build rooms and furniture, as well as work on cars, anything mechanical. He was an avid reader, loved 70's and 80's classic rock music and enjoyed photography.
Friends may call at the family owned Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc., 1050 York Rd. (beltway exit 26), on Wednesday, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 PM, where a Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, 10 AM. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contribution may be made in his name to the at
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 11, 2019