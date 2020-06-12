Roger Hawkins
Roger Lee Hawkins Jr, 57 of Sparrows Point Md. died June 5, 2020 at Upper Chesapeake Hospital in Bel Air ,MD . Mr. Hawkins was born in Havre de Grace MD. He was the son of Roger Lee Hawkins and Clarice Geraldine Bonham Hawkins. He is predeceased by both parents and his brother Tony Hawkins. He was a truck driver for 15 years for Whitemarsh Transport. There will be no services. Any donations can be made to Senator Bob Hooper House in Forest Hill mD.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Jun. 12, 2020.
