Roger Jones Notice
On April 4, 2019, Roger L. Jones beloved husband of Kristine J. Jones (nee Hibbard), devoted father of Kristie Viands (nee Jones) and her husband Ron, cherished grandfather of Taylar Powis and her husband Mike, Tyler Clough and Savannah Clough, beloved son of Maxine Jones and the late Dewitt Jones Jr., dear brother of William "Joe "Jones Sr., Vicky Slayton and her husband Rick, and the late Daniel Jones Sr.The funeral service will be held at the family owned Duda-Ruck Funeral Home of Dundalk Inc. 7922 Wise Avenue on Tuesday at 10 AM. Interment Oak Lawn Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Monday from 3-5 and 7-9 PM at the funeral home. www.ruckfuneralhomes.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 6, 2019
