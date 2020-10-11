Roger A. Krause, 92, a resident of Reisterstown MD, who was a loving and devoted husband, father and grandfather, passed away Sunday, October 4, 2020 at Sinai Hospital in Baltimore following a period of failing health.
Roger was born March 7, 1928 in Waltham, MA, the son of William J. and Bess Alderman Krause, and attended local schools, before enrolling in Norwich University, earning an Engineering Degree. As a member of the Old Guard, he was looking forward to celebrating his 70th reunion this year.
Achieving Captain, Roger was very proud of his 15 years of service in the U.S. Army Signal Corps, serving in 3 wars. In addition to Korea and Vietnam he was stationed in Paris, serving at SHAPE, Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe. While there he and Shirley traveled extensively making treasured memories. In civilian life he worked at Western Electric and later in civil service for the Navy in Crystal City, VA.
Later he enjoyed playing board games while vacationing with his family in Maine. He was a long time member of the Reisterstown United Methodist Church, and member of their choir for over 30 years. In recent times, he was a member of the Senior Songbirds at the Reisterstown Community Center.
Roger wass predeceased by his brother David L. Krause. Survivors include his wife Shirley Marsh Krause, their son Peter Krause and his wife Eileen, all of Reisterstown, MD, their son Thomas Krause and his wife Laura of Yarmouth, ME, and three grandchildren.
A private ceremony will be held at Bibber Memorial Chapel, Summer St. Kennebunk ME. Interment will follow in his family's lot in Pine Grove Cemetery, West Kennebunk, with military honors.
Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made to the "DAV" (Disabled American Veterans) at www.dav.org
