Bonita Watts Hale was predeceased by her beloved husband, Roger Lee Hale on May 2, 2019, after an illness in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. Roger was born in Wytheville, Virginia and moved at an early age to Baltimore County, Maryland. He is survived by his beloved wife, Bonnie, and his beloved daughters, Josephine Hale of Woolcott, Vermont and Jennifer Hale of Pennsylvania. Also survived by his beloved Granddaughter, Katherine Black, of Woolcott, Vermont and many brothers and sisters in Virginia and Cousins in Maryland. Preparations are underway for a Celebration of Life to be held at a later date.
Published in Baltimore Sun on May 17, 2019
