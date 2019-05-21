On May 16, 2019, Roger E. Mainster, 84, of Glen Arm born September 19, 1934 in White Marsh, MD, son of the late S. Edwin Mainster and Helen T. Mainster, nee Trice.Survived by wife, C. Arlene Mainster of Glen Arm, MD, son Bradley Mainster and wife Lea Ann of Churchville, MD and family; daughter Jennifer Hanna and husband Richard Hanna, Sr. of Darlington, MD and family; brother Richard Mainster and wife Patricia of Homosassa, FL and family.Former president and Owner of Circa, Ltd., a Real Estate Appraisal Co.; prior to that Owner and Broker of Roger Mainster, Inc. a Real Estate Brokerage Firm; President of a chapter of the American Society of Appraisers, the Harford County Association of Realtors and a Director of Harford Co. and Maryland State Association of Realtors.Harford County Association of Realtors Awards: 1992 Realtor of the Year and Affiliate of the Year, 1999 President's Award and 2005 recipient of the Life Achievement Award. He also served on the Downtown Committee of the town of Bel Air, MD.Roger was active in the life of St. Michael Lutheran Church in Perry Hall and member of the Building Committee; and Vice President of the church council of Trinity Lutheran Church, Chestertown, MD.Roger was a Veteran of the US Navy Reserve, 1956-1965. He also enjoyed his family, reading, genealogical research, and sailing on the Chesapeake.A Celebration of Life Service will be held at St. Michael Lutheran Church, 9534 Belair Road, Baltimore, Maryland 21236 on Tuesday, June 4 at 10 AM with a light buffet to follow in the hall.In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made in Roger's honor to either St. Michael Lutheran Church (address above); The Glen Meadows Foundation, 11630 Glen Arm Rd, Glen Arm, MD 21057; or Gilchrist Hospice Care, 11311 McCormick Rd, Ste. 350, Hunt Valley, MD 21031. Published in Baltimore Sun from May 21 to May 24, 2019