Roger Patrick Mooney, 82, formerly of Baltimore and Chestertown, MD, died peacefully at his home in Naples, FL on August 20, 2020. He was the youngest son of the late Thomas J. and Margaret Gisriel Mooney, and brother to the late Thomas J. Mooney, Jr. and Kevin X. Mooney. He is survived by his loving wife, Elizabeth (Betty) Rinaldi Mooney, and their children, Roger, Jr. and Mary Clare Mooney of Timonium, Erin and James Gillespie of Chestertown, and Tricia Margaret Mooney of Chestertown. He was "Big Dad" to his grandchildren, Andrew and Katherine Gillespie, Patrick Gillespie and Maria Cusimano, Rebecca and Claudia Mooney, and Conner and Griffin Hecht. Roger graduated from St. Paul's School, Brooklandville, MD and University of Baltimore, and attended University of Baltimore Law School. He served as a member of the United States Coast Guard Reserve and also in active duty. He and his family moved from Baltimore to Chestertown in 1974 where he was the Circuit Court Administrator for 19 years, retiring at the age of 55. While in Chestertown, Roger was very active in the community - a member of the Optimist Club, served on the Board of Chester River Yacht & Country Club, and was instrumental in revitalizing the Chestertown Tea Party, amongst many other activities. Roger enjoyed sailing, golfing and a good debate. After retirement, he added aviation to his list of hobbies, flying around the Eastern Shore, Naples and the FL Keys. Moving to Naples in 2000, Roger continued to enjoy his pastimes of golfing, sailing, flying, and socializing. Roger will be most remembered by his charming personality and witty sense of humor that always left his family, friends, and acquaintances smiling. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store