Roger Russell KOLKER
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Roger's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Roger Russell Kolker, former President and CEO of Monumental Life Insurance Co. and later Principal owner of The Kolker Consultancy, died on Monday, April 20th at Broadmead CCRC in Hunt Valley, MD. He was 90 years old.

A graduate of the United States Military Academy at West Point, Roger received a medical discharge upon graduation due to an athletic injury. He became a successful rising star in the insurance industry working for Loyal Protective Life, Mutual of New York, North American Life and Casualty, and eventually becoming President and CEO of Monumental Life in Baltimore. He served on many boards.

At the age of 55 he began his second career as Principal owner of The Kolker Consultancy. It was consulting with small and medium-sized businesses that Roger was most passionate – working until he was 83. His clients remarked he took their businesses from good to great and that Roger had been a major influence on their lives, both professionally and personally – friendships that lasted until his death.

Roger was predeceased by his loving wife of 60 years Suzanne (née Griffin), and his sister Carolyn Lewis. He is survived by his three children Roger R. Kolker, Jr, (Rosemarie) of Fairport, NY, Karolyn C. Kolker of Solana Beach, CA, Sara K. Morgan (Frank) of Chapel Hill, NC, three grandchildren Kathryn K. Miller (Christopher) of Towson, MD, Roger R. Kolker, III (Erica) of Williamsville, NY and Helen Griffin Morgan of Atlanta, GA, and a great-granddaughter Blakely Miller. He is also survived by his siblings Margaret Todd of Greensboro, NC, Emily Appelgate of Beaverton, OR, and Edward F. Kolker of Playas De Tijuana, Baja California, Mexico, and many loving nieces and nephews.

A private memorial is being planned for a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to your favorite charity or to the West Point Association of Graduates. Online condolences may be sent to the family through www.peacefulalternatives.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Peaceful Alternatives Funeral and Cremation Center - Timonium
2325 York Road
Timonium, MD 21093
(410) 252-8720
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved