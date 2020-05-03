Roger Russell Kolker, former President and CEO of Monumental Life Insurance Co. and later Principal owner of The Kolker Consultancy, died on Monday, April 20th at Broadmead CCRC in Hunt Valley, MD. He was 90 years old.
A graduate of the United States Military Academy at West Point, Roger received a medical discharge upon graduation due to an athletic injury. He became a successful rising star in the insurance industry working for Loyal Protective Life, Mutual of New York, North American Life and Casualty, and eventually becoming President and CEO of Monumental Life in Baltimore. He served on many boards.
At the age of 55 he began his second career as Principal owner of The Kolker Consultancy. It was consulting with small and medium-sized businesses that Roger was most passionate – working until he was 83. His clients remarked he took their businesses from good to great and that Roger had been a major influence on their lives, both professionally and personally – friendships that lasted until his death.
Roger was predeceased by his loving wife of 60 years Suzanne (née Griffin), and his sister Carolyn Lewis. He is survived by his three children Roger R. Kolker, Jr, (Rosemarie) of Fairport, NY, Karolyn C. Kolker of Solana Beach, CA, Sara K. Morgan (Frank) of Chapel Hill, NC, three grandchildren Kathryn K. Miller (Christopher) of Towson, MD, Roger R. Kolker, III (Erica) of Williamsville, NY and Helen Griffin Morgan of Atlanta, GA, and a great-granddaughter Blakely Miller. He is also survived by his siblings Margaret Todd of Greensboro, NC, Emily Appelgate of Beaverton, OR, and Edward F. Kolker of Playas De Tijuana, Baja California, Mexico, and many loving nieces and nephews.
A private memorial is being planned for a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to your favorite charity or to the West Point Association of Graduates. Online condolences may be sent to the family through www.peacefulalternatives.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on May 3, 2020.