Roger Steinacker
Roger Gilbert Steinacker, 77, of Bel Air, Maryland, died at home on July 27, 2020. He was preceded in death by his mother, Anna (Frederick) Steinacker, and two siblings.

Roger is survived by his wife of 52 years, Dot (nee Watson), his daughters Erica (Ted) Stoecker and Tonia (Peter) Morssink, his grandson Liam Janis, seven siblings and numerous nieces and nephews.

Roger will be remembered as a person with a kind heart who adored his wife and children, made friends everywhere he went, and brought a gentle touch to the world.

Published in Baltimore Sun from Jul. 30 to Aug. 2, 2020.
July 28, 2020
Roger and i worked together at the Baltimore Aquarium for several years together. He as the electrician and i as the mechanic. We shared our family stories and trips with our family.When it was time to work we did put not until we had a laugh or two.Roger and i always had a good laugh with our other electrician Harry Batzs. we would go out for lunch together put with Roger it was hard to treat for lunch because he would say I GOT IT. Even after he retired and if he had some business in Baltimore to take of he would call to say how about lunch. He was a great family man with a wonderful wife and two beautiful children. He was a great working and someone you could call a friend. I will miss Roger. Thank you for being a true friend. ED. JOHNSON
Ed Johnson
Friend
