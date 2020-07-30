Roger Steinacker

Roger Gilbert Steinacker, 77, of Bel Air, Maryland, died at home on July 27, 2020. He was preceded in death by his mother, Anna (Frederick) Steinacker, and two siblings.



Roger is survived by his wife of 52 years, Dot (nee Watson), his daughters Erica (Ted) Stoecker and Tonia (Peter) Morssink, his grandson Liam Janis, seven siblings and numerous nieces and nephews.



Roger will be remembered as a person with a kind heart who adored his wife and children, made friends everywhere he went, and brought a gentle touch to the world.



