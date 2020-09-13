On September 11, 2020, Roger Thomas Leonard, Jr., devoted father of Scott Leonard (Una Bendell) and Kelly Stinnett (Scott); loving grandfather of Audrey Stinnett; caring brother of Joan O'Brien.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, September 15, from 3-5 and 7-9 pm at the ECKHARDT FUNERAL CHAPEL, P.A., 11605 Reisterstown Road, Owings Mills, MD 21117.
Funeral services and interment are private.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Steven Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation, 2361 Hylan Boulevard, Staten Island, NY 10306.
