On Monday, September 2, 2019, Roger F. Trexler, loving husband and father of four, passed away at his home in Harwich, MA surrounded by family at the age of 76. Roger was born in Baltimore, MD on February 15, 1943 to William Eugene and Mary Virginia (Haley) Trexler. After graduating from high school, he joined the Marine Corps serving as a Staff Sergeant in the 2nd Marine Division. He was a Civil Engineer for the Maryland State Highway Administration for over 50 years. On May 24, 1991 he married Dr. Elaine Rounsley-Trexler.

Roger had a passion for history and was a collector of model trains. He was known for his quick wit, his infectious smile, and his love for his family. He is survived by his wife Elaine, his four children, Patrick, Amy, Jonathan and Beth, his sister Mary Virginia (Susie), seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be sent to First United Methodist Church of Chatham at 16 Cross Street,Chatham, MA 02633
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 7, 2019
