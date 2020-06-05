Mr. Roger Dean Young, 57, of 4134 Weldon Pl, W. Baltimore, MD, died Saturday May 30, 2020, in his home. He was born in Charlotte, NC. He was employed at NovaTec.
Surviving are his son Devin J. Young, Sr., his Fiance Hazel L. Modelski, Grandsons Devin J. Young, Jr., Darron A. Young, Damon S. Young, and Granddaughter Journey L. Gartman; Step daughters Emily Miller, Krysta Miller, and Jennifer Miller. Memorials may be made to Alzheimer's Association at www.act.alz.org
Published in Baltimore Sun from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.