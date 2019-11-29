Home

Schimunek Funeral Home
9705 Belair Rd
Nottingham, MD 21236
(410) 256-3600
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Schimunek Funeral Home
9705 Belair Rd
Nottingham, MD 21236
Roland Burker Notice
On November 25, 2019 Roland Ernest Burker, 94 years old passed away; he was the beloved husband of the late Marie A. Burker; devoted father of Joan and Cheryl Burker and the late Barbara E. Haley. Roland was a Steam Fitter in the Local #486 for 65 years, he also was a Navy Veteran having served in WWII on the USS Parche.

A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday at 10:45 am at Schimunek Funeral Home, 9705 Belair Road, Nottingham. Interment Highview Memorial Gardens.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 29, 2019
