Roland "Neil" Cullum, 81, of Bel Air, MD passed away on September 6, 2019. Roland is survived by his wife, Mattie V. Cullum; sons, Gregory (Carol Ann) Alan Cullum, Scott (Kelly) Cullum, Brian (Dimitra) Cullum and David (Alexandra) Roland Cullum; siblings, Cora Cockerham and Russell Cullum; and grandchildren; Logan, Kathryn, Erin, Lindsay, Haley, David, Sierra, Rory, Anastasia, Alyssandra, Grant and Zach. He was preceded in death by his brother, Gene Cullum.
Services were held on Monday, September 9, 2019, at Calvary Church, Churchville, MD. Burial was in the Calvary Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to , 4217 Park Place Court, Glen Allen, VA, 23060 or the , P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS, 66675.
Memory tributes may be sent to the family at mccomasfuneralhome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 11, 2019