Home

POWERED BY

Services
McComas Funeral Home - Bel Air
50 West Broadway
Bel Air, MD 21014
(410) 838-4040
Resources
More Obituaries for Roland Cullum
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roland "Neil" Cullum


1937 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Roland "Neil" Cullum Notice
Roland "Neil" Cullum, 81, of Bel Air, MD passed away on September 6, 2019. Roland is survived by his wife, Mattie V. Cullum; sons, Gregory (Carol Ann) Alan Cullum, Scott (Kelly) Cullum, Brian (Dimitra) Cullum and David (Alexandra) Roland Cullum; siblings, Cora Cockerham and Russell Cullum; and grandchildren; Logan, Kathryn, Erin, Lindsay, Haley, David, Sierra, Rory, Anastasia, Alyssandra, Grant and Zach. He was preceded in death by his brother, Gene Cullum.

Services were held on Monday, September 9, 2019, at Calvary Church, Churchville, MD. Burial was in the Calvary Church Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to , 4217 Park Place Court, Glen Allen, VA, 23060 or the , P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS, 66675.

Memory tributes may be sent to the family at mccomasfuneralhome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Roland's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now