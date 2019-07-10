Home

McComas Funeral Home
1317 Cokesbury Road
Abingdon, MD 21009
410-676-4600
Graveside service
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
2:00 PM
Highview Memorial Gardens
Fallston, MD
Roland George Letke


1933 - 2019
Roland George Letke Notice
Roland George Letke, age 86, of Bel Air, MD passed away on July 5, 2019 at Stella Maris Hospice in Timonium, MD. Born in Baltimore, MD, he was the son of the late William Theodore and Marie (Jones) Letke and husband of Joyce F. (Appel) Letke. He was a devout Christian and attended Mt. Zion United Methodist Church. He was saved in 1961 at Arlington Baptist Church. His wedding anniversary is July 31 and this year would have been a celebration of 67 years together. In January 1998, he retired from Aberdeen Proving Ground where he worked as a Lead Auditor. He had worked for APG since 1968 in various capacities. He was a woodsman and loved woodcutting. He also enjoyed gardening and had previously raised azaleas. He was a huge family man and loved spending time with his family. Also, he enjoyed listening to Christian music.

Survivors include two daughters, Rebecca (John) J. Matysek of Westminster, SC, and Rachel (Bill) G. McDermott of Bel Air, MD; four grandsons, Joshua Bush, Jeremiah Bush, William McDermott, and Zachariah Bush; two granddaughters, Brianna Draper and Joyceanna McDermott; three great grandchildren; and sister, Mary Mergler of Havre de Grace, MD.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Bill, Ken, Lil and James.

A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, July 10, at 2 pm, at Highview Memorial Gardens, Fallston, MD, where interment will take place.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Children of Zion Village, c/o Mt. Zion United Methodist Church, 1643 Churchville Road, Bel Air, MD, 21015.

Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on July 10, 2019
