(Kurt) Roland



Holmstrom, 79, of Fallston, died July 18th. He was born on the 15th of August, 1940 in Malmo, Sweden and emigrated to the United States with his sister and parents in 1959.



Roland is survived by a family that loved him greatly, including his wife of 55 years, Diane (Heming) Holmstrom; a daughter, Tina Schmidt (Andrew) of Hampstead; a son, Michael Holmstrom (Courtney) of Jarrettsville; and a daughter, Britt Fischer (Ernie) of Parkton. He is survived by his grandchildren, Adalie, Lorne and Ella Zanis, Reilly and Keely Holmstrom, and Tait and Maggie Fischer. He is additionally survived by his step-grandchildren, Christine, Benjamin and Abigael Schmidt.



He joins predeceased loved ones in God's loving care, including his parents, Ernst and Edith (Pettersson) Holmstrom; and a son, Steven Holmstrom.



Roland was a former member of the Army National Guard and raised and supported his family as a foreign car auto mechanic. He spent his early career working at Maryland Volkswagen, followed by 21 years as the small business owner of Harford Imported Cars, and then as a truck driver and school bus inspector before retiring in 2006.



Travel was among his favorite past-times and he managed to see much of North America while camping with his family over many decades. Additionally, Roland enjoyed the art of hard work, balanced with just the right amount of watching the fruits of his labor, and as such, would often be seen sitting in his yard overlooking a freshly mowed lawn or some recently filled bird feeders.



Endearingly known as the grumpy old troll, Roland would routinely dish out plenty of unsolicited advice or political commentary in his uniquely colorful manner. But those that loved him best understood that he was a most-steadfast and reliable husband and father, and despite his strong words, would never intentionally harm another living thing. He was rough along the edges, gentle to his core and showed his love through good deeds and actions for his family.



Roland had a tremendous love for all living things and never met an animal he didn't try to help. Therefore, in lieu of a memorial service and flowers, the family requests tax-deductible charitable donations in his memory to Wild Baby Raccoon Rescue via Paypal as a friend at babyraccoonrescue@cox.net.



